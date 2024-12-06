News & Insights

Omega Therapeutics Appoints New Director Ravi Mehrotra

December 06, 2024 — 05:29 pm EST

Omega Therapeutics ( (OMGA) ) just unveiled an update.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has appointed Ravi Mehrotra, Ph.D., as a Class II director, replacing John Mendlein, Ph.D. and Richard A. Young, Ph.D. Mehrotra will receive an annual retainer and stock options as part of the Non-Employee Director Compensation Program. His stock options will vest over three years, ensuring alignment with the company’s long-term growth strategy. This leadership change reflects Omega’s strategic focus on innovation and development without any underlying personal or financial conflicts.

