Omega Pacific Reveals Promising Nickel-Copper Finds

Omega Pacific Resources, Inc. (TSE:OMGA) has released an update.

Omega Pacific Resources has announced the results of its 2024 fieldwork program at the Lekcin Property, which revealed promising nickel and copper showings in ultramafic rock formations. The program utilized UAV magnetic surveys and rock sampling to identify potential sites for sulphide mineralization similar to the nearby Giant Mascot mine.

