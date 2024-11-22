Omega Oil & Gas Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (AU:OMA) has released an update.

Omega Oil & Gas Limited reported that all resolutions were passed at their recent Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report with over 75% approval. Key resolutions included the re-election of Stephen Harrison as Director and the approval of various securities issues. This successful meeting outcome reflects strong shareholder confidence in Omega’s strategic direction.

