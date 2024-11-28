News & Insights

Omega Oil & Gas Lists New Securities on ASX

November 28, 2024 — 12:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (AU:OMA) has released an update.

Omega Oil & Gas Limited has announced the quotation of 17,518,508 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), marking a significant step for the company’s presence in the financial markets. This move could attract investors looking to capitalize on potential growth in the energy sector. The announcement reflects Omega’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market position.

