Omega Oil & Gas Issues New Unquoted Securities

December 06, 2024 — 03:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (AU:OMA) has released an update.

Omega Oil & Gas Limited has announced the issuance of various unquoted securities, including options and performance rights, with expiration dates extending into 2026. This strategic move involves issuing 450,000 options and 6.2 million performance rights, showcasing the company’s efforts to strengthen its financial strategy and investor appeal. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s future growth and stock performance.

