Omega Oil & Gas Expands Market Presence with ASX Listing

October 25, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (AU:OMA) has released an update.

Omega Oil & Gas Limited is set to enhance its market presence with the announcement of a new securities quotation on the Australian Securities Exchange, involving 4.9 million ordinary fully paid shares. This strategic move is aimed at attracting investors and bolstering the company’s financial resources.

