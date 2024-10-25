Omega Oil & Gas Expands Market Presence with ASX Listing

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (AU:OMA) has released an update.

Omega Oil & Gas Limited is set to enhance its market presence with the announcement of a new securities quotation on the Australian Securities Exchange, involving 4.9 million ordinary fully paid shares. This strategic move is aimed at attracting investors and bolstering the company’s financial resources.

