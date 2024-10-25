Omega Oil & Gas Director’s Shares Increase

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (AU:OMA) has released an update.

Omega Oil & Gas Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, increasing Stephen James Harrison’s holdings to 1,244,898 ordinary fully paid shares. The update comes as securities are released from ASX restrictions, marking a significant shift in the company’s share allocation. This change could capture the attention of investors monitoring the company’s stock performance.

