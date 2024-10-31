Omega Healthcare upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Nate Crossett upgraded Omega Healthcare (OHI) to Outperform from Neutral with a $49 price target
