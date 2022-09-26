Omega Healthcare Investors Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.68, changing hands as low as $29.13 per share. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OHI's low point in its 52 week range is $24.81 per share, with $33.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.31.

