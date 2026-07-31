Omega Healthcare Investors Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) reported second-quarter 2026 results marked by higher revenue, a large gain from asset sales, improved portfolio coverage and an increased full-year Adjusted FFO outlook, while management outlined plans for greater investment activity in the second half of the year.

The call was also the 100th and finalearnings callfor CEO Taylor Pickett and CFO Bob Stephenson, who are retiring after 25 years leading the company. Pickett said Omega has evolved from a nearly exclusively skilled-nursing-focused portfolio in 2001 to one with greater senior housing and U.K. care home exposure, as well as a growing operating portfolio.

“I am very confident in Omega’s future growth prospects,” Pickett said, pointing to the company’s culture, expanding capital-allocation products and management team under President Matthew Gourmand.

Second-Quarter Financial Results

Revenue totaled $328 million in the second quarter, compared with $283 million in the year-ago period. Chief Accounting Officer Neal Ballew said the increase primarily reflected revenue from net new investments completed during 2025 and 2026, annual escalators and portfolio-management activity.

Net income available to common shareholders was $363 million, or $1.19 per share, compared with $137 million, or $0.46 per share, a year earlier. The increase was primarily driven by a $247 million gain on asset sales, largely related to the sale of 18 CommuniCare facilities.

Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, were $261 million, or $0.83 per share, while funds available for distribution, or FAD, were $248 million, or $0.78 per share.

Ballew said AFFO rose by approximately one-quarter of a penny per share from the first quarter. Contributions from new investments, annual escalators and lower interest expense were mostly offset by lost revenue associated with asset sales and loan repayments during the past two quarters.

Omega completed $377 million of new investments during the first and second quarters.

Asset sales totaling $597 million and loan repayments of $209 million over the past two quarters reduced second-quarter AFFO by $7.5 million.

About $700 million of asset-sale proceeds and loan repayments during the quarter enabled Omega to reduce borrowings on its $2 billion revolver to $6 million.

At June 30, the company reported a 6.5x fixed-charge coverage ratio and leverage of 3.3x.

The company raised and tightened its 2026 AFFO guidance to $3.22 to $3.26 per share, from prior guidance of $3.19 to $3.25 per share. The revised midpoint of $3.24 represents a $0.02 increase from the midpoint of April guidance.

However, Ballew said asset sales and repayments completed late in the second quarter, combined with an investment pipeline weighted toward late third-quarter and fourth-quarter closings, are expected to create a temporary earnings headwind. Management expects redeployment of proceeds to support stronger growth in the fourth quarter and into 2027.

Portfolio Sales and Operator Transitions

Chief Investment Officer Vikas Gupta said trailing-12-month EBITDA coverage for Omega’s core triple-net and mortgage loan portfolio improved to 1.65x as of March 31, from 1.58x reported for the fourth quarter of 2025. The company’s Senior Housing Operating Portfolio, or SHOP, has performed in line with underwriting expectations, he said.

Omega completed its previously announced exit from 18 CommuniCare facilities in Maryland and West Virginia for a contractual sales price of $480 million, with a rent discount of approximately 7.7%. Gupta said the sale was driven by strong pricing and the opportunity to materially improve the company’s credit position with CommuniCare.

The company also transitioned 20 facilities in Ciena’s Laurels portfolio to other operators. Eighteen facilities were moved to Saber under its master lease, one facility was moved to HHC, and one property was sold to the Saber PropCo joint venture. Ciena also agreed to sell eight owned Laurels assets to the Saber PropCo joint venture.

Gupta said the transaction was initially FAD-neutral, but it strengthened Ciena’s overall credit profile. The Laurels portfolio had trailing-12-month EBITDA coverage of 0.87x based on allocated rent of $33 million. Omega owns a 9.9% interest in Saber’s operating company and expects to benefit if Saber improves the facilities’ performance.

Management said it had no major current operator concerns. Gourmand said the company has addressed much of its defensive portfolio work and expects to increasingly focus on opportunities to enhance accretion through active portfolio management.

Investment Activity and RIDEA Expansion

Omega closed $470 million in new investments year to date, including $218 million closed in the second quarter and after quarter-end. Second-quarter investments totaled $126 million, excluding $18 million of capital expenditures.

Investments during the period included three Rhode Island senior housing communities for $43 million, two Indiana skilled nursing facilities for $33 million, a Tennessee senior housing community for $15 million, a U.K. care home for $11 million, a Texas skilled nursing facility for $8 million and $16 million in real estate loans.

After quarter-end, Omega acquired six Texas skilled nursing facilities for $73 million under a triple-net structure. It also acquired the operations of four company-owned U.K. care homes for $20 million, converting the assets to a RIDEA structure. Gupta said the U.K. transaction was Omega’s first RIDEA investment in the country and was not driven by operator issues, but by an opportunity for greater accretive growth.

The company expects stabilized unlevered returns in the low-double-digit range for the announced triple-net investments and low- to mid-teen returns for RIDEA transactions.

Gupta said Omega’s pipeline includes marketed and off-market opportunities in the U.S. and U.K., with a substantial portion tied to RIDEA structures. Management expects a material pickup in transaction volume through year-end and into 2027.

Industry Conditions and Outlook

Senior Vice President of Data Intelligence and Government Relations Megan Krull said nursing home employment recovered to pre-pandemic levels in June 2026, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, following a period in which the industry had lost 14% of its workforce compared with pre-pandemic staffing levels.

Krull also cited generally favorable rate-setting trends, saying that while there have been a small number of negative state outcomes, none is expected to materially affect Omega’s coverage. She said the company is monitoring healthcare fraud-and-abuse initiatives and potential indirect effects from state budget pressures, though management had not identified an impact on its business to date.

Gourmand said the company sees strong opportunities across skilled nursing, senior housing and U.K. care homes, particularly in value-add assets. He also said Omega’s senior housing investment activity is generally competing more with private buyers than with other REITs.

“With an excellent cost of capital, EBITDA coverage at the highest level in over a decade, robust secular tailwinds, and a portfolio of strong operating partners looking to grow, we are very optimistic about our ability to create shareholder value for the foreseeable future,” Gourmand said.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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