Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $28.36, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 0.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 5.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Omega Healthcare Investors as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, down 15.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $246.33 million, down 10.02% from the prior-year quarter.

OHI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $996.52 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.57% and -6.24%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Omega Healthcare Investors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Omega Healthcare Investors's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.85, so we one might conclude that Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that OHI has a PEG ratio of 5.94 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.7 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OHI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

