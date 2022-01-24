Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $30.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 7.69% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Omega Healthcare Investors as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2022. On that day, Omega Healthcare Investors is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $268.97 million, up 1.96% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.29% lower. Omega Healthcare Investors is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Omega Healthcare Investors's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.54.

Also, we should mention that OHI has a PEG ratio of 5.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. OHI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

