Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $29.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.15% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 1.9% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 7.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.08% in that time.

Omega Healthcare Investors will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Omega Healthcare Investors is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $248.88 million, down 3.32% from the prior-year quarter.

OHI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $990.95 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.06% and -6.76%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.23% higher. Omega Healthcare Investors is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Omega Healthcare Investors's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.78. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.64.

Investors should also note that OHI has a PEG ratio of 6.04 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

