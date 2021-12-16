Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed the most recent trading day at $27.61, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.87% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 5.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Omega Healthcare Investors as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Omega Healthcare Investors is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $271.05 million, up 2.75% from the prior-year quarter.

OHI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.36 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.02% and +20.7%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% higher. Omega Healthcare Investors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Omega Healthcare Investors is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.01, which means Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that OHI currently has a PEG ratio of 5.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.94 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.