Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $27.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 6.03% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Omega Healthcare Investors as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.68 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $245.13 million, down 10.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $979.9 million. These totals would mark changes of -15.41% and -7.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.52% lower. Omega Healthcare Investors is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.56.

We can also see that OHI currently has a PEG ratio of 6.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.