Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed the most recent trading day at $30.32, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 9.75% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Omega Healthcare Investors as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $248.88 million, down 3.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $990.95 million. These totals would mark changes of -9.06% and -6.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Omega Healthcare Investors is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Omega Healthcare Investors is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.65, which means Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, OHI's PEG ratio is currently 6.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.41 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

