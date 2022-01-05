Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed the most recent trading day at $30.40, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 6.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $268.69 million, up 1.86% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.51% lower. Omega Healthcare Investors is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Omega Healthcare Investors is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.85.

Investors should also note that OHI has a PEG ratio of 5.83 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OHI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.