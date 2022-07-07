Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.13, changing hands as high as $29.34 per share. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OHI's low point in its 52 week range is $24.81 per share, with $37.964 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.24.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.