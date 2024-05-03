Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) reported $243.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.5%. EPS of $0.68 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $239.93 million, representing a surprise of +1.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Omega Healthcare Investors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Real estate tax and ground lease income : $3.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.29 million.

: $3.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.29 million. Interest income : $35.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.37 million.

: $35.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.37 million. Revenues- Rental income : $203.20 million compared to the $205.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.

: $203.20 million compared to the $205.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year. Diluted- Net income (loss): $0.27 compared to the $0.31 average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI)

