Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $249.5 million, exhibiting a decline of 0.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Omega Healthcare Investors metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Rental income' to reach $213.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Real estate tax and ground lease income' will reach $3.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation and amortization' stands at $76.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $82.02 million.



Over the past month, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors have returned +7.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, OHI carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

