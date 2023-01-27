Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $29.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 2.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 7.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.73%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Omega Healthcare Investors as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2023. On that day, Omega Healthcare Investors is projected to report earnings of $0.73 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $146.08 million, down 41.56% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.79% lower. Omega Healthcare Investors is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Omega Healthcare Investors is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.3, which means Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.