Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed the most recent trading day at $30.98, moving +0.98% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 5.1% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.26% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Omega Healthcare Investors will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2022. On that day, Omega Healthcare Investors is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $248.88 million, down 3.32% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $990.95 million, which would represent changes of -9.06% and -6.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Omega Healthcare Investors has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.18 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.03.

Investors should also note that OHI has a PEG ratio of 6.29 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OHI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.