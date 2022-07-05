Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $28.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.24% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 0.35% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 7.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Omega Healthcare Investors as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Omega Healthcare Investors is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $248.88 million, down 3.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $990.95 million. These totals would mark changes of -9.06% and -6.76%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.23% higher. Omega Healthcare Investors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Omega Healthcare Investors has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.95, so we one might conclude that Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that OHI has a PEG ratio of 5.9 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.