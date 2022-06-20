Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $27.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.61% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 3.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 9.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Omega Healthcare Investors as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Omega Healthcare Investors is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $248.88 million, down 3.32% from the year-ago period.

OHI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $990.95 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.06% and -6.76%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.23% higher. Omega Healthcare Investors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Omega Healthcare Investors has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.19 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.25, which means Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that OHI has a PEG ratio of 5.68 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

