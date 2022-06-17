Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $27.70, marking a +1.61% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 4.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Omega Healthcare Investors as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, down 11.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $248.88 million, down 3.32% from the year-ago period.

OHI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.99 per share and revenue of $990.95 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.67% and -6.76%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher within the past month. Omega Healthcare Investors is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Omega Healthcare Investors is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.25, so we one might conclude that Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, OHI's PEG ratio is currently 5.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

