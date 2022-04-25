Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $27.76, marking a +1.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 10.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.26%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Omega Healthcare Investors as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, down 20% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $245.13 million, down 10.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $979.9 million, which would represent changes of -15.41% and -7.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.52% lower within the past month. Omega Healthcare Investors is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Omega Healthcare Investors is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.4, so we one might conclude that Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that OHI currently has a PEG ratio of 6.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

