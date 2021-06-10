Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. OHI recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

OHI has rallied 7.2% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests OHI could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at OHI's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 4 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting OHI on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.