Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $30.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 1.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.82%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Omega Healthcare Investors as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Omega Healthcare Investors is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $249.8 million, down 11.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $993.81 million. These totals would mark changes of -8.16% and -6.49%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Omega Healthcare Investors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.99. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.43.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



