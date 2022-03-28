Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $30.76, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 7.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

Omega Healthcare Investors will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, down 20% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $246.28 million, down 10.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $993.99 million, which would represent changes of -14.5% and -6.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.13% lower within the past month. Omega Healthcare Investors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Omega Healthcare Investors's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.45.

Also, we should mention that OHI has a PEG ratio of 6.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.