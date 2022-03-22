Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed the most recent trading day at $29.20, moving +0.41% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 2.58% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.44% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Omega Healthcare Investors will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, down 20% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $246.28 million, down 10.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $993.99 million, which would represent changes of -14.5% and -6.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.13% lower within the past month. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Omega Healthcare Investors is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.23, so we one might conclude that Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that OHI currently has a PEG ratio of 6.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. OHI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.78 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OHI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

