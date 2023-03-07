Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed the most recent trading day at $27.61, moving +0.77% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 4.13% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.

Omega Healthcare Investors will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Omega Healthcare Investors is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $218.92 million, down 12.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.70 per share and revenue of $946.97 million. These totals would mark changes of -9.7% and +7.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.63% lower. Omega Healthcare Investors is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.91, which means Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.