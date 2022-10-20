Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $30.36, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 4.89% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 6.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Omega Healthcare Investors will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, down 9.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $249.8 million, down 11.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $993.81 million. These totals would mark changes of -8.16% and -6.49%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Omega Healthcare Investors is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Omega Healthcare Investors has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.86 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.61.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.