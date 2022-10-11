Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed the most recent trading day at $29.57, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 10.55% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 10.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Omega Healthcare Investors will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Omega Healthcare Investors is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $249.8 million, down 11.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $993.81 million. These totals would mark changes of -8.16% and -6.49%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher within the past month. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Omega Healthcare Investors has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.68 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.3.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



