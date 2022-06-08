Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed the most recent trading day at $29.55, moving -1.17% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 10.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Omega Healthcare Investors as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Omega Healthcare Investors is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $246.45 million, down 4.26% from the prior-year quarter.

OHI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3 per share and revenue of $990.1 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.37% and -6.84%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher within the past month. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Omega Healthcare Investors is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.18.

It is also worth noting that OHI currently has a PEG ratio of 6.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

