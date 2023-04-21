Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Declares $0.67 Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share ($2.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.67 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.15%, the lowest has been 5.96%, and the highest has been 14.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 902 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omega Healthcare Investors. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OHI is 0.29%, an increase of 32.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 165,539K shares. The put/call ratio of OHI is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.04% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omega Healthcare Investors is $30.01. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.04% from its latest reported closing price of $26.78.

The projected annual revenue for Omega Healthcare Investors is $959MM, an increase of 9.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QVMM - Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 13.45% over the last quarter.

BBISX - Sterling Capital Behavioral Large Cap Value Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 98.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 4,067.90% over the last quarter.

BTAL - AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund holds 56K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 26.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 2.16% over the last quarter.

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

IHT Wealth Management holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the United States, as well as in the United Kingdom.

