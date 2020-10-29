Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Dividends
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that OHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.12, the dividend yield is 9.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OHI was $29.12, representing a -35.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.22 and a 118.45% increase over the 52 week low of $13.33.

OHI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). OHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.72. Zacks Investment Research reports OHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.82%, compared to an industry average of -3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have OHI as a top-10 holding:

  • Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)
  • The Long-Term Care ETF (OLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OLD with an decrease of -7.14% over the last 100 days. SRET has the highest percent weighting of OHI at 4.89%.

