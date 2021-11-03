Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that OHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.87, the dividend yield is 8.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OHI was $29.87, representing a -24.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.31 and a 3.3% increase over the 52 week low of $28.92.

OHI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). OHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.92. Zacks Investment Research reports OHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .43%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ohi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

