Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that OHI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of OHI was $37.07, representing a -18.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.22 and a 178.09% increase over the 52 week low of $13.33.

OHI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). OHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.69. Zacks Investment Research reports OHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.74%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OHI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to OHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OHI as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value (MDYV)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

The Long-Term Care ETF (OLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MDYV with an increase of 31.13% over the last 100 days. SRET has the highest percent weighting of OHI at 3.1%.

