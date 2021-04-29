Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that OHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.55, the dividend yield is 6.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OHI was $38.55, representing a -1.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.24 and a 61.36% increase over the 52 week low of $23.89.

OHI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). OHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.69. Zacks Investment Research reports OHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as %, compared to an industry average of 4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OHI as a top-10 holding:

The Long-Term Care ETF (OLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OLD with an increase of 14.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OHI at 5.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.