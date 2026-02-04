Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $164.83 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $113.34 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $319.21 million from $279.31 million last year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

