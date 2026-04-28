Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. Announces Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $151.05 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $109.03 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $322.96 million from $276.79 million last year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $151.05 Mln. vs. $109.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $322.96 Mln vs. $276.79 Mln last year.

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