Omega Alpha SPAC, a blank check company formed by Omega Funds targeting the biotech sector, raised $120 million by offering 12 million shares at $10. The Boston, MA-based company had originally filed to raise $100 million.



Unlike an ordinary SPAC, the company is not offering units with warrants attached. Omega Alpha SPAC may raise an additional $25 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with affiliates of Omega.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Otello Stampacchia, the founder and Managing Director of Omega.



Omega is a frequent backer of IPO-bound biotechs; in 2020 it was a key shareholder of oncology biotech Kronos Bio (KRON) and rare disease biotech Spruce Biosciences (SPRB), both of which priced in October.



Omega Alpha SPAC plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol OMEG. Jefferies and Morgan Stanley acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Omega Funds' biotech-focused Omega Alpha SPAC prices upsized $120 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.