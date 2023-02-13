Omega Fund V Cuts Stake in Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

Fintel reports that Omega Fund V has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.07MM shares of Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 19, 2021 they reported 28.21MM shares and 13.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 46.58% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.22% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nuvation Bio is $4.08. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 95.22% from its latest reported closing price of $2.09.

The projected annual revenue for Nuvation Bio is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvation Bio. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 9.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVB is 0.10%, a decrease of 24.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.71% to 144,748K shares. The put/call ratio of NUVB is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Omega Fund Management holds 15,072K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,247K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVB by 21.59% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 13,897K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 10,448K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,503K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVB by 26.47% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 9,326K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,471K shares, representing a decrease of 23.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVB by 60.84% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 5,644K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,622K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVB by 38.36% over the last quarter.

Nuvation Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuvation Bio is a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Nuvation Bio's proprietary portfolio includes six novel and mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer. Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York and San Francisco.

