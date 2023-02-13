Omega Fund IV Cuts Stake in Replimune Group (REPL)

Fintel reports that Omega Fund IV has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.61MM shares of Replimune Group Inc (REPL). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 5.06MM shares and 10.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 28.58% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.85% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Replimune Group is $51.57. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 106.85% from its latest reported closing price of $24.93.

The projected annual revenue for Replimune Group is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$3.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Replimune Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REPL is 0.21%, an increase of 6.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.17% to 45,438K shares. The put/call ratio of REPL is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Omega Fund Management holds 4,288K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,673K shares, representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPL by 4.01% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,171K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,883K shares, representing a decrease of 41.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPL by 59.51% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,894K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,591K shares, representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPL by 23.67% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,645K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 3,108K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,210K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPL by 36.84% over the last quarter.

Replimune Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of oncolytic immune-gene therapies for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. Replimune's Immulytic™ platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral-mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune-activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment across a broad range of cancers. Replimune intends to progress these therapies rapidly through clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action as well as in standalone indications.

