Omega Flex (OFLX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Flex Inc (Symbol: OFLX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.31, changing hands as high as $111.08 per share. Omega Flex Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OFLX's low point in its 52 week range is $77.28 per share, with $161.3878 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.61.

