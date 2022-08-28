Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Is Reinvesting To Multiply In Value

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Omega Flex's (NASDAQ:OFLX) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Omega Flex:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.48 = US$33m ÷ (US$89m - US$20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Omega Flex has an ROCE of 48%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry. NasdaqGM:OFLX Return on Capital Employed August 28th 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Omega Flex's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Omega Flex's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

It's hard not to be impressed by Omega Flex's returns on capital. The company has consistently earned 48% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 31% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 48%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If Omega Flex can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

Our Take On Omega Flex's ROCE

In short, we'd argue Omega Flex has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Omega Flex (of which 1 is concerning!) that you should know about.

