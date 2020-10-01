Dividends
Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 02, 2020

Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OFLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OFLX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $156.72, the dividend yield is .71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OFLX was $156.72, representing a -3.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $163 and a 211.08% increase over the 52 week low of $50.38.

OFLX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). OFLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.66.

