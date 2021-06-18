Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2021

Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OFLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $138.3, the dividend yield is .87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OFLX was $138.3, representing a -28.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $193.60 and a 40.85% increase over the 52 week low of $98.19.

OFLX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). OFLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.16.

