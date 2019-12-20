Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OFLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OFLX was $118.98, representing a -0.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.89 and a 128.81% increase over the 52 week low of $52.

OFLX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). OFLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75.

OFLX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). OFLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75.

