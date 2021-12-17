Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 20, 2021

Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OFLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OFLX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $112.8, the dividend yield is 1.06%.
The previous trading day's last sale of OFLX was $112.8, representing a -41.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $193.60 and a 3.49% increase over the 52 week low of $109.
OFLX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Masco Corporation (MAS) and Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS). OFLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.55.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the oflx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
